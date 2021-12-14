French fashion house Chanel appoints Unilever executive Leena Nair as CEO
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:47 IST
French luxury group Chanel named on Tuesday Leena Nair as its new Global Chief Executive, based in London. The group said in a statement that Alain Wertheimer would move to the role of global executive chairman.
Nair's career at the global consumer goods company spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human resources and a member of Unilever's executive commmittee.
