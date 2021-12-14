Left Menu

Man held with bullet at Delhi Metro station

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:01 IST
Man held with bullet at Delhi Metro station
A 19-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF at the New Delhi metro station for carrying a live bullet in his luggage, officials said on Tuesday.

The passenger was intercepted at the station on Monday night during security check.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network and after the man could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the bullet, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The man is said to be a resident of Sonepat district in Haryana.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing a counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

