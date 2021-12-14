CBI apprehends Dy Chief Engineer of railways in Rs 2-crore bribery case

(Eds: Updates with details, corrects spelling of main accused's name) New Delhi, Dec 14 ( PTI) The CBI nabbed a Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Coaching) of the Northeast Frontier Railways, Ranjit Kumar Borah, on Tuesday from Guwahati allegedly while he was taking Rs 15 lakh as an installment of Rs 2.10 crore bribe from a private company in return of favours extended to it, officials said Tuesday.

It is alleged that Borah was favouring a Patna-based company Sun Shine Device Pvt Ltd in projects of the Northeast Frontier Railways, they said.

After registering the FIR, the CBI carried out a raid during which it apprehended Niraj Kumar, an employee of Chintan Jain, Director of the company, who was delivering the bribe to Borah on behalf of Jain, they said.

Borah, Jain and Kumar have been named as accused in the FIR, they said.

Following the raid in which Borah and Kumar were apprehended, the CBI conducted searches at nine locations in Guwahati, Patna, Noida among others, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

It is alleged that the company had given Borah two benami properties in exchange for favours extended by him, they said.

''It was alleged that the public servant while posted earlier as Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) in NFR had obtained two immovable properties viz. benami flats as alleged illegal gratification from the Director of said private company,'' Joshi said.

It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2.10 crore from Jain in lieu of the flats for extending undue benefits to him in past and also assured to extend undue favour in future as well, officials said.

The company allegedly had paid several installments of the Rs 2.10 crore in the past, they said.

The CBI got information that Rs 15 lakh cash from the alleged bribery will be paid on Tuesday at Maligaon, Guwahati following which the raid was conducted and Borah was nabbed in the process of receiving the money, they said.

The arrest formalities of Borah and Kumar are underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)