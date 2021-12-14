Left Menu

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Digital Index

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:18 IST
NSE Indices launches Nifty India Digital Index
  • Country:
  • India

Leading stock exchange NSE's subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited, on Tuesday launched a digital index that will track the performance of companies exposed to the digital theme.

The Nifty India Digital Index aims to track the performance of a portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the digital theme within basic industries like software, e-commerce, IT-enabled services, industrial electronics, and telecom services companies, according to a statement.

The largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalisation as on the cutoff dates at the end of January and July.

The weight of the stocks in the index is based on their free-float market capitalisation.

''Digitalisation is happening rapidly and is touching every aspect of our lives. The Nifty India Digital index aims to capture the performance of companies exposed to the Digital theme, a theme which will likely continue to increase in importance in the future,'' said Mukesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer – NSE Indices Ltd.

The index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products. The base date for the index is April 1, 2005, and the base value is 1000. Index reconstitution will be done on a semi-annual basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021