Left Menu

Maha: MUV overturns at Malshej Ghat, 13 injured

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:30 IST
Maha: MUV overturns at Malshej Ghat, 13 injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen people were injured, of whom three were in serious condition, after a multi utility vehicle overturned in Malshej Ghat in Murbad area of Thane district on Tuesday morning, police said.

A Tokawade police station official said the MUV was on its way from Ale Phata to Kalyan when it overturned at Vaishakahre turning and veered off the road.

''The injured, including three seriously wounded, have been hospitalised. A probe into the incident is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021