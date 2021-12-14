MSRTC strike: 230 staffers issued termination notices

The stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday issued notices to 230 employees asking them why their services should not be terminated.

The staffers of the undertaking have been on strike since October 28 demanding its merger with the state government, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus services from its 250 depots got paralysed.

''So far 21,644 of the 67,904 employees of MSRTC have joined work. A total of 122 depots are now functional while 128 are not. Till 6pm on Tuesday, we operated 2,500 bus services. The passenger count has increased as well,'' an official said.

While the state government has approved a salary hike and also promised to look into several of the striking workers' demands, it has refused to consider a merger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)