Left Menu

MSRTC strike: 230 staffers issued termination notices

The stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday issued notices to 230 employees asking them why their services should not be terminated.The staffers of the undertaking have been on strike since October 28 demanding its merger with the state government, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus services from its 250 depots got paralysed.So far 21,644 of the 67,904 employees of MSRTC have joined work.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:30 IST
MSRTC strike: 230 staffers issued termination notices
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday issued notices to 230 employees asking them why their services should not be terminated.

The staffers of the undertaking have been on strike since October 28 demanding its merger with the state government, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus services from its 250 depots got paralysed.

''So far 21,644 of the 67,904 employees of MSRTC have joined work. A total of 122 depots are now functional while 128 are not. Till 6pm on Tuesday, we operated 2,500 bus services. The passenger count has increased as well,'' an official said.

While the state government has approved a salary hike and also promised to look into several of the striking workers' demands, it has refused to consider a merger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021