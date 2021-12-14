E-learning platform Gyansrota to offer materials in 25 languages for 20 boards

Newly launched E-learning platform Gyansrota, designed and developed by Assam-based ASCOSYS, on Tuesday said it plans to expand its contents to 25 languages to cover 20 state and central boards across the country by 2022.

The digital learning solutions for the school level, which was rolled out in September this year, is going to cover six languages -- Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujrati, Odia and Punjabi -- in the first phase of expansion covering the curriculum of respective states and CBSE as well.

''India might be the world's second most English-literate country, but this knowledge of global language cannot be allowed to create a discriminatory mindset towards other Indian languages.

''Gyansrota is designed to take care of the students of the entire country irrespective of their location, language and economic status. Their curriculum-specific contents are not limited to the students who are studying in the English medium only,'' ASCOSYS Director Mondeep Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the company launched the e-learning platform for Class 9 and 10 under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) in three languages -- Assamese, English and Bodo.

''For the CBSE English medium course of the secondary section, we have launched the digital study materials from this month. The platform will include Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujrati, Odia and Punjabi materials of different boards in coming months,'' Sarma said.

He said contents for the Maharashtra board in Marathi will be available first, followed by Bengali for the boards of West Bengal, Assam and Tripura. Odia for the Odisha board, Gujarati for the Gujarat board and Punjabi for the Punjab board will follow later.

''By 2022, Gyansrota will expand its horizon by adding 16 more Indian languages covering six additional boards. In total, our study materials will be available in 25 languages for 20 state and central boards,'' Sarma said.

He claimed that the main agenda of the company has been to provide quality education at an affordable price and to eliminate the language barrier in the e-learning sector.

''Although India is one of the most rapidly growing mobile and internet markets, still due to various reasons, most of the students could not access this technology to avail the benefit of e-learning. To minimise this digital divide, Gyansrota made its debut with the pre-loaded technology so that location and money don't restrict education,'' he added.

