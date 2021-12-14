Exports rise 27.16 pc to USD 30.04 bn in Nov

India's merchandise exports rose 27.16 per cent to USD 30.04 billion in November, government data showed on Tuesday.

The exports stood at USD 23.62 billion in November 2020.

Imports in November were at USD 52.94 billion, showing an increase of 56.58 per cent over inbound shipments of USD 33.81 billion in the year-ago month.

As per the data, November trade deficit stood at USD 22.91 billion. This compares with USD 10.19 billion in November 2020.

India's overall exports (merchandise and services) in November are estimated to be USD 50.36 billion, exhibiting a growth of 22.80 per cent over the same period last year.

