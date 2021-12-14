Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after hot producer prices data
Wall Street's main indexes fell at the opening bell on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the Federal Reserve this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.22 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35,605.73.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.98 points, or 0.56%, at 4,642.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 197.32 points, or 1.28%, to 15,215.96 at the opening bell.

