US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after hot producer prices data
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's main indexes fell at the opening bell on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the Federal Reserve this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.22 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 35,605.73.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.98 points, or 0.56%, at 4,642.99, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 197.32 points, or 1.28%, to 15,215.96 at the opening bell.
