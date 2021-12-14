Portugal's former minister detained for alleged corruption in EDP probe

Former Portuguese Economy Minister Manuel Pinho was detained on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged corruption related to utility EDP-Energias de Portugal in 2007, when he was in government, his lawyer Ricardo Sa Fernandes said.

Portugal's public prosecutor indicted former EDP chief executive Antonio Mexia and the former CEO of subsidiary EDP Renovaveis, Joao Manso Neto, more than four years ago on suspicion of corruption in a case that involved Pinho. Pinho, who was economy minister between 2005 and 2009, and the two executives have always denied wrongdoing.

Outside the public prosecutor's office, Sa Fernandes told reporters Pinho had been detained after being questioned by a criminal investigation judge, and described his detention as "a serious abuse of power". "He has been under investigation for ten years for facts that took place 15 years ago, he has always appeared (before a judge), has never dodged his responsibilities, but he is now the subject of a detention warrant," he said.

The prosecutor alleged that Pinho benefited personally when he approved a scheme to compensate EDP for parts of some power purchase agreements, and a 25-year extension of 27 dam concessions without public tender. The public prosecutor said EDP subsequently sponsored a renewable energy course at a major U.S. university, taught by Pinho, as a reward.

In July 2020, a Lisbon judge ordered the chief executives of EDP and EDP Renovaveis to be suspended from their jobs. Both rejected the prosecutor's allegations, calling them "a fictitious story". Pinho served in a government led by former Prime Minister Jose Socrates, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of money laundering and falsifying documents.

