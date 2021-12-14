Left Menu

RSS leader from Nagpur missing in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:13 IST
An RSS leader from Nagpur, Sukumar Satyanarayan Kare, who had left Delhi for Dehradun on December 8 has been missing for nearly a week.

Kare, who serves the RSS as a sangathan mantri (organisational secretary), started from Delhi for Dehradun by the Shatabdi Express train on December 8 but did not reach here, the Government Railway Police, Dehradun, which has registered a case in connection with his disappearance, said on Tuesday.

Devprayag was his last location where he is understood to have spent a few days, GRP, Dehradun Station House Officer TS Rana said.

CCTV footage from Haridwar junction shows that instead of coming directly to Dehradun, the RSS leader deboarded the train at Haridwar and caught a bus for Devprayag.

His RSS associates in Dehradun told the GRP that they heard from him last on December 10 when he was at an ancient temple in Devprayag.

He was asking about when he can get a bus for Rishikesh.

A GRP team has reached Rishikesh in search of the RSS leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

