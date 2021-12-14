Left Menu

Three dead, two injured in car accident in Assam

He lost control over the speeding vehicle and it hit the concrete gate of a house, turning the car into a mangled metal, the police said.Three persons died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured. Two seriously injured persons are Ishan Ahmed and Ikram Hoque, police said.

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:21 IST
Three dead, two injured in car accident in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons were killed and two others seriously injured when their speeding car hit the gate of a house in Assam's Morigaon district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident took place on Jagiroad-Morigaon road near Baghara in the early hours of Tuesday.

Five youths were returning from a birthday party with one of them behind the wheel of the vehicle. He lost control over the speeding vehicle and it hit the concrete gate of a house, turning the car into a mangled metal, the police said.

''Three persons died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH),'' a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Hafijul Rahman, Hussain Ahmed and Mahibur Rahman. Two seriously injured persons are Ishan Ahmed and Ikram Hoque, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021