Three dead, two injured in car accident in Assam

At least three persons were killed and two others seriously injured when their speeding car hit the gate of a house in Assam's Morigaon district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident took place on Jagiroad-Morigaon road near Baghara in the early hours of Tuesday.

Five youths were returning from a birthday party with one of them behind the wheel of the vehicle. He lost control over the speeding vehicle and it hit the concrete gate of a house, turning the car into a mangled metal, the police said.

''Three persons died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH),'' a police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Hafijul Rahman, Hussain Ahmed and Mahibur Rahman. Two seriously injured persons are Ishan Ahmed and Ikram Hoque, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)