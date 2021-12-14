MPs from opposition call for raising MPLAD funds

A number of MPs from opposition parties on Tuesday pitched for raising the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for better development of their respective constituencies.

Under the scheme, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of Rs 5 crore every year in their constituencies.

Speaking during debate on second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Lok Sabha, Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) said MPLAD funds should be enhanced as MPs have very little funds for their constituencies after its recent restoration.

Last month, the Union Cabinet approved restoration and continuation of the MPLADS, which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Funds will be released at the rate of Rs 2 crore per MP for the remaining period of 2021-22 in one instalment.

The scheme will continue till 2025-26.

From 2022-23 to 2025-26, funds will be released under the scheme at the rate of Rs 5 crore per annum to each of the MPs in two instalments of Rs 2.5 crore each.

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) demanded the government for raising MPLADS fund and also for consideration of unused CSR fund of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to be used for local area development.

Citing example of Maharashtra government, he said, every MLA including from Opposition got the Rs 4 crore despite pandemic.

The Centre can take some lesson from the Finance Minister of Maharashtra who managed despite pressure on the exchequer, Shinde said.

P V Midhun Reddy (YSRCP) too urged the government to increase the MPLAD amount.

''MPLADS is most effectively used when we go into the constituency. We can help people there. This cuts down the red tape. So, an increase in the amount under MPLADS directly goes to help the public,'' Reddy added.

