Kochi Airport registers steady growth in traffic

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has logged a passenger traffic growth of 110 per cent during September-November when compared to the same period last year.

CIAL said it registered continuous growth in three months consecutively as the aviation sector in the country has started regaining its confidence for the first time since the pandemic.

''During September-November 2021, the airport logged a passenger traffic growth of 110 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. As per the airport data, CIAL handled 11,891 aircraft movements during September-November 2021 which is 62 per cent more than the previous period,'' CIAL said in a release. It also facilitated 6,73,238 international passengers during the three months. ''The domestic sector also showed an increase in passengers. The airport handled 6,85,817 domestic passengers during this time. The cumulative passenger volume is 13,59,055. It was 6,46,761 during the same period in 2020,'' CIAL said. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS attributed the steady growth in traffic to the company's effort in making the airport a safe travel hub. ''Kochi airport has ensured that there is more connectivity than ever before. The Airport witnessed peak traffic with 23,029 passengers and 154 aircraft movements on December 10. This is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. CIAL now handles 182 weekly departures to the Middle East alone. It also host flights to the UK, Sri Lanka, and Male,'' Suhas said. After a 20 month long hiatus, Singapore Airlines started its operations from CIAL which helped the Airport to expand its international connectivity. As part of keeping the vigil against COVID-19's new variant Omicron, CIAL has scaled up Covid testing facilities for international arriving passengers and now, the airport operator will be able to facilitate 700 COVID-19 tests at a time.

Cochin International Airport, which has been handling 10 million passengers annually during the pre-pandemic period, is all set to facilitate a projected surge in the aviation sector for the forthcoming months.

