Euro zone bond yields rise, eyes on central banks

Euro zone government bond yields were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors focused on a likely hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday. Major central banks are due to meet this week, including the Fed and the European Central Bank, to assess the risks posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant and to decide how and when to reduce pandemic emergency measures put in place nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November, supporting views that U.S. inflation could remain uncomfortably high for some time. That pushed U.S. yields higher and euro zone markets followed suit, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield , the benchmark of the bloc, rising as much as 3 bps on the day to -0.35%.

By 1611 GMT it was up 1 basis point to -0.37%. "Price action in rates markets suggests that the most momentous central bank decision to be made this week will be a hawkish shift from the Fed," ING analysts said.

"This is at least what we conclude looking at the continued flattening of yield curves globally," they added. The German yield curve as measured by the gap between two and 10-year yields briefly flattened to 29.5 bps, the narrowest since late August.

Most Southern European bonds outperformed, with yields rising less than their higher-rated peers in a sign that the ECB was expected to remain supportive even when its bond purchases slow. Italy's 10-year government bond yield was up 1 basis point to 0.93%, after hitting a one-week low at 0.887%.

The Italian-German 10-year yield spread tightened to 127 bps . Greece's 10-year government bond yield fell 4 basis points to 1.32%.

"We expect the ECB to remain supportive of BTPs, and eurozone government bonds in general, next year, especially in the first quarter (of 2022)," Unicredit analysts said. "The 100-day correlation between BTPs and Bunds reached 85% recently, an indication that investors currently see Italy's idiosyncratic risk as contained despite next year's presidential election," they said, adding they expected to see the German-Italian yield spread close to around 125 bps in the coming months.

Elsewhere, the European Union announced its funding plan for the first half of next year, which will see it raise 50 billion euros from long-term bonds, in addition to bills issuance. DZ Bank said in a note to clients that it expected the ECB would announce an increase to the share of supranational bonds it is allowed to purchase, from 10% to 15%, which should benefit EU bonds.

