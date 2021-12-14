12 World Bank projects in Meghalaya to be completed by Dec 2022: DyCM
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said the 12 projects funded by the World Bank in the state will be completed by December 2022. The deputy chief minister said that he will continue to review the implementation of the projects on a regular basis to ensure that they are completed within the stipulated time.
Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said the 12 projects funded by the World Bank in the state will be completed by December 2022. Of these 12, 10 are road projects (five in Garo Hills and five in Khasi Hills) with a total length of 262.4 km and two are bridges, he said.
The projects were sanctioned at Rs 554.67 crore under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) by the World Bank in 2020.
Speaking to reporters after reviewing the implementation of these projects, Tynsong said that the progress of work is ''satisfactory''. ''We are targeting that by December 2022, we will be able to complete all these projects,'' he added. The review meeting was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary in charge of Finance Vijay Kumar, officials from the PWD and contractors implementing the 12 projects. The deputy chief minister said that he will continue to review the implementation of the projects on a regular basis to ensure that they are completed within the stipulated time.
