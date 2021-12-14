Left Menu

Axis Bank board appoints Bain Capital's Ashish Kotecha as nominee director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:11 IST
Axis Bank board appoints Bain Capital's Ashish Kotecha as nominee director
  • Country:
  • India

Axis Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved the appointment of Ashish Kotecha, a nominee of Bain Capital, as an additional non-executive director.

''The board of directors of the bank has today approved the appointment of Ashish Kotecha as an additional non-executive (nominee of entities affiliated to Bain Capital) director of the bank with effect from Sunday, December 19, 2021,'' Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During his tenure as a non-executive (nominee) director of the Bank, Ashish Kotecha shall be liable to retire by rotation as per Companies Act, it said.

The private sector lender said that Kotecha's appointment has been made pursuant to the amended investment agreement between the bank and BC Asia Investments VII Ltd, Integral Investments South Asia IV and BC Asia Investments III Ltd.

As per the agreement, Kotecha has been appointed for three years till December 18, 2024 or till the time the entities affiliated to Bain Capital are directly holding in the aggregate at least 2 per cent equity capital in the bank.

Kotecha, 45, joined Bain Capital Private Equity in 2010 and he is now the managing director.

The three Bain Capital affiliates collectively hold 4.27 per cent stake in Axis Bank under the FDI (foreign direct investment) category.

Axis Bank shares closed at Rs 710.70 apiece on BSE, up by 0.94 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021