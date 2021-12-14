Vedanta committed to decarbonise its aluminium business ops

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said it is committed to the decarbonisation of its aluminium business operations in the long term.

Vedanta Aluminium has set a target of achieving a 24 per cent reduction in GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions intensity by FY25, the company said in its Sustainable Development Report (SDR) for FY21.

The baseline for emission reduction is 2012, it added.

''The principles of sustainability are imbibed in every aspect of the way we conduct our business. It is imperative for us that our business growth materialises in a sustainable manner through judicious and responsible utilisation of resources, the highest efficiency of assets and processes, and a focused approach towards carbon mitigation,'' Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd said. Climate action initiatives have resulted in a 21 per cent decline in GHG emissions intensity in the aluminium business as compared to FY12, the company said.

''We are committed to the decarbonisation of our operations in the long term...As...aluminium producer, we are unrelenting in our pursuit of excellence in all aspects of business, including Environment, Social and Governance (ESG),'' Sharma said.

According to the company, “118 per cent of the generated ash is utilised in avenues such as mine backfilling, raw material for cement and brick manufacturing, road construction, and low-lying area filling''.

Vedanta Aluminium’s Sustainable Development Report titled Titled 'Nature, Nurture, Future', encapsulates the business’ performance across key sustainability parameters, such as energy and climate change management, water management, biodiversity management, air quality and emissions control, health and safety, social impact and governance, among others for the FY21 performance period.

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, the report outlines Vedanta Aluminium’s approach to sustainable and responsible development aligned to United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs).

