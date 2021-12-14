Left Menu

HDFC invokes 50 lakh shares pledged by Ansal Housing to recover dues

The countrys largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has invoked 50 lakh shares pledged by Ansal Housing Ltd to recover its dues from the company. Stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd HDFC closed at Rs 2752.10 apiece on BSE, down by 0.68 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has invoked 50 lakh shares pledged by Ansal Housing Ltd to recover its dues from the company. ''For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledges/borrowers, the Corporation on December 13, 2021 invoked the pledge on 50,00,000 shares of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating to 8.42 per cent of its paid-up share capital, pledged with the Corporation by the said borrower,'' HDFC said in a regulatory filing. Ansal's turnover in fiscal ended March 2021 was Rs 139 crore and its net worth was Rs 170 crore. The company is engaged in the business of construction and development of residential townships and commercial complexes. Stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) closed at Rs 2752.10 apiece on BSE, down by 0.68 per cent from the previous close.

