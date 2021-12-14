UAE will suspend talks with US on F-35 jets, says official
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions.
"Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said in a statement to Reuters, adding that discussions for the F-35 aircraft "may be re-opened in the future".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- F-35
- The United Arab Emirates
- United States
Advertisement