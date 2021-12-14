Left Menu

UAE will suspend talks with US on F-35 jets, says official

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions.

"Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said in a statement to Reuters, adding that discussions for the F-35 aircraft "may be re-opened in the future".

