Nagpur: Banned nylon manja worth Rs 2.36 lakh seized, 2 held

Banned nylon manja (abrasive kite string) worth Rs 2.36 lakh was seized after a raid at a transport office in Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

There were a total of 336 reels of this kite string kept for supply to Bhopal in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, a Tehsil police station official said, adding that the transport firm owner and one more person were held under Environment Act and IPC provisions.

