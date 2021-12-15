Lithuania Railways CEO to resign over Belarus potash transport

The chief executive of Lithuania's state-owned railway company, Mantas Bartuska, has agreed to step down to "de-escalate" the situation over the transport of sanctions-hit potash from Belarus, the company said Tuesday.

"The board and the CEO agreed that in order to de-escalate the situation and to minimize the risks to the company's reputation... the best decision is that the CEO leaves after a transitional period," Lithuania Railways Chairman Kestutis Sliuzas told a news conference.

