Mexican minister discusses measures to boost Peru economy on visit

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-12-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 02:51 IST
Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O discussed proposals aimed at supporting Peru's economy that also benefit Mexico during meetings with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, his ministry said on Tuesday.

"Options to enable the strengthening of trade between the two countries were analyzed, as well as authorizing lines of credit from the development bank with the purpose of boosting exports," the ministry said in a statement.

Both sides agreed to maintain consultations on a permanent basis as they sought to define how to lift development and to promptly carry out the actions set out, the ministry added.

