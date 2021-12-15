INSTANT VIEW-Canada cuts budget deficit forecast citing strong economy

The Canadian government on Tuesday cut its deficit forecast for the current fiscal year, citing higher tax revenues and less emergency aid spending, while earmarking new funds to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant.

REBEKAH YOUNG, DIRECTOR, FISCAL & PROVINCIAL ECONOMICS AT SCOTIABANK "I interpret this as a pause as opposed to a pivot. They have not offered up as much spending as they promised earlier this summer but that's still likely in the pipeline."

"It's sort of a holding pattern right now and doesn't really change that the fiscal position is likely going to be relatively supportive over the horizon. And that leaves the onus on the Bank of Canada to lean against the strong recovery that's underway." ROBERT ASSELIN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POLICY AT THE BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA

"A faster and stronger recovery than I expected that is showing higher revenues in the short term." "If I look at the downside, the government has already committed to a lot of spending so the fiscal framework as a result could have shown a better bottom line than it is showing now."

"What they haven't done is to incorporate the platform commitments for basically what they intend to do as a government going forward. So this is why I think the fiscal track might be more challenging than someone would look at today."

