INSTANT VIEW-Canada cuts budget deficit forecast citing strong economy

The Canadian government on Tuesday cut its deficit forecast for the current fiscal year, citing higher tax revenues and less emergency aid spending, while earmarking new funds to fight the Omicron coronavirus variant.

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS "At first blush, there's no huge surprises here. In recent weeks and months, we've seen a massive improvement in provincial finances that didn't translate into Ottawa finances, not surprisingly, although overall, I'd say the numbers are a little bit better than certainly what they had been saying before and indicated during the election campaign."

"I think there's no mystery what's going on here. Revenues have been very robust because nominal GDP growth has been very robust. So income growth has been solid... The main message here is the economic (growth) forecast is reasonable... It's close to our underlying assumption. And fundamentally there is a huge change in their budget deficit projections looking forward." "In the spring, when the budget is due, they'll have a much better idea of how serious the risks are from Omicron, of course, by then they'll have a better, much better idea of what the economic landscape will look like, and they'll have more time to sort out to what extent the economy can still deal with yet more spending."

"And then I guess, finally, we'll have a better idea on whether inflation has actually peaked or not. So I would really look for the budget to be the true test here. I do regard this as much more of a placeholder and update." "In fairness, the big surprise this year has been how hot inflation has been and how quickly the job market has come back. And perhaps there's a bit of reassessment over what's the appropriate setting for stimulus or support from the fiscal side. I can't help but wonder if there have been some real second thoughts on just how much support the economy actually needs when... employment rate is basically back to pre-pandemic levels, and inflation is... close its highest level in almost 20 years."

REBEKAH YOUNG, DIRECTOR, FISCAL & PROVINCIAL ECONOMICS AT SCOTIABANK "I interpret this as a pause as opposed to a pivot. They have not offered up as much spending as they promised earlier this summer but that's still likely in the pipeline."

"It's sort of a holding pattern right now and doesn't really change that the fiscal position is likely going to be relatively supportive over the horizon. And that leaves the onus on the Bank of Canada to lean against the strong recovery that's underway." ROBERT ASSELIN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF POLICY AT THE BUSINESS COUNCIL OF CANADA

"A faster and stronger recovery than I expected that is showing higher revenues in the short term." "If I look at the downside, the government has already committed to a lot of spending so the fiscal framework as a result could have shown a better bottom line than it is showing now."

"What they haven't done is to incorporate the platform commitments for basically what they intend to do as a government going forward. So this is why I think the fiscal track might be more challenging than someone would look at today."

