PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 15

Headlines

Oxford given £50m by Serum Institute owners for new vaccine research centre https://on.ft.com/3EXtjvs Goldman and JPMorgan plan bumper bonuses for investment bankers https://on.ft.com/3pRH8oS

UK government vetoes reappointment of another two Channel 4 directors https://on.ft.com/3ytPC9O Overview

World's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, are giving 50 million pounds ($66.16 million) to Oxford University to build a new home for the Jenner Institute, where the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was developed. Goldman Sachs is considering increasing its bonus pool by 40-50 percent while at JPMorgan the pool could be as much as 40 per cent larger, according to people briefed on the matter.

UK government has blocked two Channel 4 directors from rejoining the broadcaster's board in the latest sign of its willingness to intervene in media appointments. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

