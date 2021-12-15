Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 15

Headlines Oxford given £50m by Serum Institute owners for new vaccine research centre https://on.ft.com/3EXtjvs Goldman and JPMorgan plan bumper bonuses for investment bankers https://on.ft.com/3pRH8oS UK government vetoes reappointment of another two Channel 4 directors https://on.ft.com/3ytPC9O Overview World's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, are giving 50 million pounds ($66.16 million) to Oxford University to build a new home for the Jenner Institute, where the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was developed.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 06:16 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Oxford given £50m by Serum Institute owners for new vaccine research centre https://on.ft.com/3EXtjvs Goldman and JPMorgan plan bumper bonuses for investment bankers https://on.ft.com/3pRH8oS

UK government vetoes reappointment of another two Channel 4 directors https://on.ft.com/3ytPC9O Overview

World's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, are giving 50 million pounds ($66.16 million) to Oxford University to build a new home for the Jenner Institute, where the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was developed. Goldman Sachs is considering increasing its bonus pool by 40-50 percent while at JPMorgan the pool could be as much as 40 per cent larger, according to people briefed on the matter.

UK government has blocked two Channel 4 directors from rejoining the broadcaster's board in the latest sign of its willingness to intervene in media appointments. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021