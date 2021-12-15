Japan admits to overstating construction orders data for years

The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from the industry for years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, in a practice that may have had the effect of inflating the country's economic growth figures.

Kishida made the comment in a parliamentary session after an Asahi newspaper report that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had been "rewriting" data received monthly from about 12,000 select companies since 2013 at a pace of about 10,000 entries per year. It was not clear why the government started the practice of rewriting the data, or how gross domestic product (GDP) figures may have been affected.

"It is regrettable that such a thing has happened," Kishida said. "The government will examine as soon as possible what steps it can take to avoid such an incident from happening again." He added that "improvements" had been made to the figures since January 2020 and that there was no direct impact on GDP data for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

The survey compiles public and private construction orders which in the 2020 fiscal year totalled roughly 80 trillion yen ($700 billion), and is among data used to calculate GDP, according to the Asahi. For the survey, the ministry collects monthly orders data from construction companies through local prefecture authorities.

Companies that were late in submitting orders data would often send in several months' worth of figures at once at a later date, the Asahi said. In these instances, the ministry would instruct local authorities to rewrite the orders for the combined months as the figure for the latest, single month. Land Minister Tetsuo Saito, member of the Komeito party - the junior partner of the ruling coalition - confirmed the practice in parliament, calling it "extremely regrettable".

The rewriting of the data, which may be in breach of law, continued until this March, the Asahi said. ($1 = 113.7100 yen)

