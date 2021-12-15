Uniphore Collaborates with Cisco to Enable Better Customer Experiences

Uniphore joins Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program Chennai, India, &Palo Alto, Calif. – Business Wire India Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, announced today that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions.

Through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco’s customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore’s conversational automation products to enable more efficient, frictionless and secure conversations between customer service agents and customers. For Cisco partners, this means they can resell and upsell, bringing additional customer experience innovation and value to their customers.

In addition to joining Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, the companies continue their work on developing new capabilities in AI, conversational automation, and real-time call and sentiment analysis. These types of advances are transforming customer experience across contact centers for global enterprises.

For example, Uniphore’s innovative AI technology dramatically reduces agent aftercall work time, by up to 80% in many cases. Currently, Uniphore’s innovative UAssist After Call Work solution has been validated as ''Cisco Compatible'' on Cisco Systems Global Price List (GPL).

“Cisco has been delivering solutions for enterprise business challenges for decades and we’re really pleased to be part of their ecosystem,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder, Uniphore. “Being a part of Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program further validates the value our conversational automation platform brings to businesses in a wide range of industries. We are thrilled to continue working closely with Cisco, a partner, supporter, and recent investor.” Cisco Investments participated in Uniphore’s Series D round in March 2021. The investment supports the development of new capabilities in AI, conversational automation, and real-time call and sentiment analysis. These types of advances are transforming customer experience across contact centers for global enterprises.

''Businesses must differentiate by delivering personalized experiences that consistently exceed expectations during every customer interaction and at every touchpoint,” said Fernando Mousinho, Head of Product and GTM, Contact Center Business Unit, Cisco. “For organizations looking to reduce call volumes, augment human agent workloads, faster wrap-up, and improve first-call resolution, Uniphore’s AI/ML services are valuable tools to improve customer experience.” About Uniphore Uniphore is the global leader in Conversational Automation. Every day, billions of conversations take place across industries — customer service, sales, HR, education and more. Whether they are human to human, human to machine or machine to machine, conversations are at the heart of everything we do, and the new currency of the enterprise.

At Uniphore, we believe companies that best understand and take action on those conversations will win. We have built the most comprehensive and powerful conversational automation platform that combines conversational AI, workflow automation, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) with a business user-friendly-UX in a single integrated platform to transform and democratize customer experiences across industries.

