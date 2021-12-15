Numeric redefines the standards in the single-phase UPS with the launch of Premius

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With enterprise demands increasing and continuity of work becoming the prime focus, India's leading UPS manufacturer, Numeric launches Premius, a single-phase UPS that is suitable for IT, ITES, Office, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and the infrastructure sector.

Premius, a premium single-phase UPS in the range of 1-10 kVA is positioned to offer the Power of One advantage to the consumers, with design at the core, balancing aesthetics, technology with ease of use and performance.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Palash Nandy, CEO, Numeric, said, ''Having established a strong footprint in the Single UPS category, we are happy to launch Premius that will be the new benchmark in single phase UPS. At Numeric, we are always focused on bringing need-based innovation and smart solutions for our customers, and Premius is the result of this relentless pursuit.'' ''The need for business continuity has further augmented the need for uninterrupted power back-up solutions that is reliable and offers quick service support. With the unique advantage of having the vast network of 250+ service centers, covering over 1000+ cities across the country, coupled with the expertise, we have ensured business continuity for our customers across segments over the years,'' says Nandy adding that there is a huge growth potential for the segment.

The growth in infrastructure projects, the hybrid work model that demands uninterrupted power backup for business continuity, the focus on digitalization across segments including healthcare has augmented the need to have a robust power back-up solution, which will continue to give fillip to the UPS industry.

About Numeric : Since 1984, Numeric has been enabling its clients to optimize their business with top notch power solutions that promise seamless and clean power with controlled environmental footprints. Defining Numeric's vast support ecosystem are 2 world-class manufacturing units, 250+ accessible service locations and 900+ trained field technicians. Being ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and SA 8000:2008 OHSAS 18001:2007 certified fuels our credibility further. Being part of Legrand Group since 2012, Numeric is now truly a GLOCAL company – 'global' expertise with deep 'local' market knowledge. With this knowledge, Numeric has succeeded in building a credible clientele base spread across different domains like BFSI, Government, Telecom, Healthcare, IT/ITES, Datacentres, Process Industries and SOHO. Numeric has consistently been in the leadership position in the Single Phase UPS category for 29 consecutive years. (Source: Softdisk) For further media queries please contact: Perfect Relations Lydia Diaz +91-99403 56877 Lydia.Diaz@perfectrelations.com

