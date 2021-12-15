xSpend Now Lets Users in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines Spend Their Crypto Assets

• XLD Finance is a stablecoin-based ecosystem driving financial inclusion through real-world financial services. XLD's roadmap includes the development of both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 projects such as its own stablecoin, a DeFi wallet, early wage access, and a simplified crypto onramp & offramp platform for crypto natives and the financially underserved.

• XLD Finance's first project, xSpend, allows users to immediately use their GameFi tokens or stablecoins to pay for necessities and utilities.

• xSpend will be available to users in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XLD Finance has launched its first project, xSpend, allowing users to immediately use GameFi tokens or stablecoins to pay for necessities and utilities.

Users with mobile numbers from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines can now use GameFi tokens and stablecoins to purchase mobile prepaid credits through the platform. Users can also pay Philippine-based billers for goods and services, a feature rolling out globally by 2022.

xSpend is directly integrated with Web 3.0 wallets including Metamask and Ronin. The platform simply requires users to connect their crypto wallet, choose the token they want to spend, select the biller for the transaction, and input account details. Users can transact with USDT, USDC, DAI and SLP to pay over 350 companies including Globe (Philippines), PLDT (Philippines), Airtel (Bangladesh and India), Indosat (Indonesia), and AirAsia (Philippines).

Users, particularly those from emerging markets, currently have to deal with complex offramping mechanisms, possibly leading to unsuccessful or fraudulent transactions. xSpend allows users to directly spend cryptocurrency assets through a secure and convenient platform based on updated market prices.

''We are excited to help the lives of Play-to-Earn users and scholars by making it easier to spend crypto for necessities. Anyone can use their stablecoin or SLP to pay their bills in less than 3 minutes through their Metamask and Ronin wallets,'' said Ian Estrada, CEO of XLD Finance.

XLD Finance aims to drive financial inclusion through real-world financial services. The decentralized finance (DeFi) community is welcoming a new and growing segment in play-to-earn gamers as many are unbanked. XLD wants to ensure that financial infrastructure on DeFi leaves nobody behind.

XLD revealed that its ecosystem roadmap includes the development of both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 financial solutions including its own stablecoin, a non-custodial DeFi wallet, and early wage access. Its next project is already underway with xMoney, a play-to-earn exchange that simplifies the offramping of tokens from a crypto wallet to mobile wallets, bank accounts, and even cash pickups.

Visit https://xspend.finance to use the platform.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)