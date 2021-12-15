Left Menu

SBI gets Board nod to offload its 6 pc stake in SBI Mutual Fund via IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 10:53 IST
SBI gets Board nod to offload its 6 pc stake in SBI Mutual Fund via IPO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has received board approval for selling its 6 per cent stake in SBI Mutual Fund through the initial public offering (IPO) route.

The Executive Committee of Central Board has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6 per cent stake of the bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route, SBI said in an early morning regulatory filing.

This is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, it added.

SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBIFMPL) is a Joint Venture between SBI and AMUNDI (France), one of the world's leading fund management companies.

AMUNDI Asset Management picked up 37 per cent stake in the fund house in April 2011, according to SBI Mutual Fund website.

Accordingly, SBI currently holds 63 per cent stake in SBIFMPL and the 37 per cent stake is held by AMUNDI Asset Management through a wholly-owned subsidiary -- Amundi India Holding.

However, the SBI regulatory filing did not clarify if its foreign partner is also diluting stake in the asset management company.

Initially, this 37 per cent holding was held by Societe Generale Asset Management SA, a subsidiary of Societe Generale SA, which was transferred to Amundi in June 2011, with due approval of SEBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021