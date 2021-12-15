U.S. debt limit increase headed to passage in House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 10:54 IST
A majority of the U.S. House of representatives on Tuesday voted to increase the nation's debt limit by $2.5 trillion, to $31.4 trillion, in a move that would prevent any defaults on Treasury Department debt in coming weeks.
Voting was continuing.
