U.S. debt limit increase headed to passage in House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 10:54 IST
A majority of the U.S. House of representatives on Tuesday voted to increase the nation's debt limit by $2.5 trillion, to $31.4 trillion, in a move that would prevent any defaults on Treasury Department debt in coming weeks.

Voting was continuing.

