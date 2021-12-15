Alphalogic Techsys set to become the first startup to migrate from BSE Startup Platform to BSE Mainboard

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): Pune based boutique software consulting firm Alphalogic Techsys Limited is set to become the First Startup to migrate from BSE Startup Platform to Mainboard of BSE. The listing is scheduled for December 16, 2021.

Alphalogic Techsys was the First Startup to list on BSE Startup Platform in September 2019. Alphalogic Techsys Ltd raised funds in its initial public offer (ipo) in August 2019. Since its listing in September 2019, the shares of Alphalogic Techsys delivered 212% returns to its investors. On Tuesday, the shares of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd was last trading in BSE at Rs. 35.50 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 30.10. The total number of shares traded during the day was 71040.

The Company has announced that it would be considering a proposal of fund raising by issuance of equity shares or any other securities through one or more permissible modes. The Company will also consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company in its meeting to be held on December 17, 2021. Alphalogic Techsys works in the areas of SAAS, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence and Mobility.

What does this migration of Alphalogic Techsys Limited mean for the investors? The company is migrating from the BSE start-up platform to the BSE mainboard, which means investors can now buy and sell even a single share of this company. Till now, if an investor wishes to buy shares of this company, one had to buy a lot of 11,840 shares. Starting December 16, investors can trade a minimum of one share of the company.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)