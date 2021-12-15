Pristyn Care raises USD 96 mn in Series E round
- Country:
- India
Health-tech startup Pristyn Care on Wednesday said it has raised USD 96 million (around Rs 730 crore) in Series E round.
With this funding, the valuation of the startup has more than doubled in the last seven months and is now at USD 1.4 billion, making it the latest digital health start-up to become a unicorn.
Pristyn Care specialises in secondary-care surgeries.
The latest round of funding was led by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Winter Capital, Epiq Capital, Hummingbird Ventures and Trifecta Capital. Angel investors in this round included Kunal Shah (Founder and CEO, CRED), Deepinder Goyal (Co-founder and CEO, Zomato), Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Co-founder and CEO, Urban Company) and Varun Alagh (Co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth).
The start up said it will utilise this new investment to enhance its offerings by adopting the latest surgical technologies, expanding into new disease categories, strengthening and modernizing partner-hospital infrastructure, training its surgeons and further developing its product and technology.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Omicron COVID variant: DIRCO expects India-SA series to go ahead as planned
National Award-winning Sinjar marks series of firsts in Indian cinema, say director, music composer
It is as honest as possible: Salman Khan on his docu-series 'Beyond the Star'
Ivanna Sakhno boards cast of 'Ahsoka' series at Disney Plus
Series of appalling deadly attacks on displaced people in DR Congo