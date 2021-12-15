Left Menu

2 foreign nationals found positive for Omicron in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 12:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two foreign nationals, who arrived here from abroad have tested positive for Omicron variant, a health official said on Wednesday.

The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia.

Both are asymptomatic, he said.

The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing.

