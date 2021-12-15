French transport minister says "not worried" about Tesla after Paris car accident

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday he was "not worried" at this stage about a fatal accident involving a Tesla car Model 3 over the weekend.

"There are no elements (at this stage) that would lead to believe it was tied to a technical problem," Djebbari told RMC radio.

Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend.

