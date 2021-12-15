Make your Passion your Profession -Get an MBA Degree in Sports Management

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/Mediawire): Global trends indicate that the field of sports is considered as one of the biggest industry, both in terms of revenue and employment. The business of sports involves activities both on the field and off the field ranging from tournaments, player contracts, branding, media, training, merchandising etc. India which is known as a services and information technology hub, is slowly evolving and focusing on other sectors specifically sports.

While India has been associated with sports for several decades, the emphasis has been mainly on cricket with other sports receiving scant attention. Presently there is heightened interest in sports with increased participation and diversification in other events apart from cricket. The recent performance of Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has made the nation upbeat about opportunities in the burgeoning sports sector. The introduction of various sports leagues like Indian Premier League, Indian Badminton League, Pro Kabbadi, Indian Super League etc. is leading to growing interest among sports authorities, state governments, sports brands, event organisers, technology companies.

Greater participation by the private sector as well as non-profit organisations in partnership with development initiatives run by state governments point towards a plethora of opportunities in this sector. There are game changer schemes like "Khelo India" which seeks to address infrastructure issues, talent management and training facilities. Sports industry in India at an inflexion point and sports federations recognize the need for institutionalized and sustained methods to create a sporting wave in India rather than isolated instances of successes. All of this heralds a new dawn in the field of sports - a sector poised for exponential growth. This requires young talent both on the field and off the field. The development of the sports industry in India is resulting in opportunities for management professionals in varied domains. Sectors directly linked with sports and allied sectors like sports medicine, health and fitness coaching, sports tourism are facing a talent crunch in the management of sports and leagues.

The industry provides career opportunities in fields like coaching, sports branding, sports analytics, technology equipment management, talent management, sporting event management, sports media management, sports medicine, broadcasting and sports journalism. As technology makes inroads in various domains, technology like Video assistant referee (VAR), quantification of athlete's performance, predictive models etc require professionals with a sports analytics background. Sponsorships and event management require professionals who are ready to work round the clock with brands, athletes and training federations.

Sports which are packed with adrenalin on and off the field require smooth coordination between players, teams, government, federations, sponsorships and sports brands. In India, availability of professional sports managers is less or minimal. This is exactly where a sports management course will play its part and fill the gap. A Sports Management Program takes a student from being a fan and teaches them that there is more to the sports business than rooting for his/her favourite team. A sports management program provides students with fundamental knowledge and skills focused on finance, management, marketing, analytics, law etc. pertaining to organizations operating in the sports industry.

Students can capitalize on several different types of sport related opportunities after graduating from a sports management program. Some of the opportunities available to post graduate students are working as Coaches, Trainers, Event managers, Public relation officers, Coordinator of sport organizations, Sports Marketing Consultant, Program and Facility Manager, Professional Sport Promoter, Sport equipment and product sales, Sport Event Planner and Manager, Sports Journalist, Sports law expert, Sports Sponsorship Specialist, Operations Manager, Venue Management Professionals, Media Professional etc. K J Somaiya Institute of Management and Somaiya Sports Academy offer a full time 2-year degree in MBA Sports Management covering various aspects of marketing, branding, media, technology and analytics, strategy, finance and law, grassroot development etc.

The MBA-SM program brings to students the latest courses in the area of Sports Management to develop professionally trained and industry-ready managers for sports and sports related sectors. The institute has state-of-the-art sports facilities with a dedicated team of certified coaches and sports development professionals. K J Somaiya Institute of Management and Somaiya Sports Academy with world-class sports facilities for on-ground experiential learning opportunities and international immersion opportunities, readies students to become industry professionals in the multi-billion-dollar global industry that is propelled by enormous consumer demand.

