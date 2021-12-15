Left Menu

Health facility registry & health account will together create interoperable system: NHA CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:20 IST
The proposed health facility registry, health professionals registry and health account will together create an interoperable system, which will ensure connection between clients and facility providers, National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma said on Wednesday.

Addressing the sixth annual Global Technology Summit co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Sharma said there is going to be a health facility registry, which essentially will work as a reference registry for the health facilities in the country and can be used to locate various facilities.

''Similarly, we are going to have the health professionals registry, which means the registry of the doctors and all the health workers of various categories. So that will help people in locating the nearest doctor. Similarly, we are about to have the person's health record registry which will basically mean that one will be able to get a horizontal view or a longitudinal view of his or her health records,'' he said.

Also, the government has created a health ID system which will work like a health account, where people will be able to see their medical records. The health ID system is based on privacy and consent by design, the NHA CEO said.

''So therefore, the owner of the data, which is the person to whom the health records pertain, he or she will be the one who will have the full control on both records. I think that all these things together are going to create an interoperable system, which will essentially ensure that we are able to connect the client applications with the facilities with the providers and with the laboratories with the hospitals, etc.'' he said.

Sharma said this unified health interface will work in an open and transparent manner where the various applications will be able to be plugged to provide citizen services and of course, the tele consultation or the digital consultation will be an important part of it.

''This will ensure that the geographical boundaries will spread which means a patient sitting in a remote area will be able to connect to the doctor sitting in Mumbai or Delhi... he or she will be able to pay the doctor using the UPI using the digital payment transactions. Therefore, all the tools are already available for us to activate this ecosystem and the specific tools, especially relating to the health space, have already been built,'' he added.

