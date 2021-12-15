Actress Malaika Arora Appointed Brand Ambassador for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx

India's leading natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals has appointed Bollywood fitness diva Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador for its Lotus Herbals Youth Rx brand and its range of natural, anti-aging skincare products. As the face of the brand, Malaika will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, digital, and OTT platforms which will commence from 15th December 2021. Lotus Herbals Youth Rx' offers a range of skincare products that are a complete natural solution for fighting the signs of aging with the goodness of Ginger & Ginseng formulated into a revolutionary Gineplex Youth compound. During its two-year-long association with Malika, the brand messaging would focus on aging as a natural process and the benefits of using anti-aging skincare products formulated with potent natural ingredients. As the brand ambassador Malaika Arora with her flawless skin and perfectly toned body is a natural fit, who embodies the ethos of the brand with her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. The stunning actress who readily connects with the young adult population resonates with today's modern consumers, who are enamored by her beauty, flawless complexion, and personality. Lotus Herbals Youth Rx plans to leverage her extraordinary popularity, to reach out to aspirational consumers PAN India. Commenting on the association, Mr. Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals says, ''Lotus Herbals Youth Rx symbolizes green beauty and our scientifically researched natural product line redefines the anti-aging category. We are glad that we have such a stunning celebrity endorser who resonates with the brand's ethos and values.'' Actress Malaika Arora elaborates "I am delighted to associate with Lotus Herbals Youth Rx since their products are free from Parabens & Artificial preservatives, is Non-toxic to the environment & are tested on Indian Skin. These wonderful products are all you need for radiant, firm, hydrated, youthful-looking skin. My need for younger and healthy-looking skin has finally been met by Lotus Youth Rx." As the new face for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx, the gorgeous Malika Arora will appear in multimedia campaigns spanning TV, OTT, digital, in-store, POP, Sampling, and social media platforms. With a widespread media plan, the brand will run a TVC with Malaika, on top-performing GEC channels and Mega properties on leading national and regional shows. To introduce the new brand ambassador, the campaign will run on all social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter &YouTube. In addition, Lotus Youth Rx would have massive giveaways for their followers to maximize reach and engagement. The Lotus Herbals Youth Rx product range is formulated with the Cineplex Youth Compound enriched with the goodness of Ginger & Ginseng which is the potent natural anti-aging active ingredient and is clinically proven to accelerate lifting, firming, and protective action on the skin. Natural yet the most powerful alternative to tackle aging of the skin, Youth Rx scientifically harnesses the active proteins and minerals from natural ingredients, replenishes lost Hydration, and nourishes the skin from within, bringing back the skin to its youthful health. Lotus Herbals Youth Rx is a conscious skincare brand whose products are crafted with responsibly sourced ingredients. All its products are 100% vegetarian, cruelty-free, preservative-free & clinically tested on Indian skins and made without using parabens & preservatives and come in packaging made of recyclable material, which includes paper boxes and jars.

For more information, please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSK9awcpvfs. Image: Bollywood Fitness Diva Malaika Arora, the brand ambassador for Lotus Herbals Youth Rx

