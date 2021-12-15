Left Menu

BA owner IAG set to cancel Air Europa takeover

IAG had said the deal would boost the competitiveness of its Madrid hub and benefit consumers. Competition regulators, however, were concerned the deal would reduce competition in the Spanish domestic market and on international routes to the country.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:44 IST
BA owner IAG set to cancel Air Europa takeover
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG are set to cancel its acquisition of rival Air Europa from privately held Spanish company Globalia, the group said on Wednesday.

"International Airlines Group and Globalia confirm today they are in an advanced phase of negotiations to cancel the agreement," IAG finance chief Stephen Gunning said in a statement. IAG agreed to pay 500 million euros ($563.6 million) to buy the airline in January after the COVID-19 pandemic cut the original price in half and IAG struck a deal to defer payments for six years.

Air Europa provides connections to Latin America as well as serving destinations in Europe. IAG had said the deal would boost the competitiveness of its Madrid hub and benefit consumers.

Competition regulators, however, were concerned the deal would reduce competition in the Spanish domestic market and on international routes to the country. The remedies offered by IAG - to give up 13 short and medium-haul routes and two long-haul routes at Madrid and Barcelona airports - were not enough to assuage the concerns and a veto was likely, sources have said. ($1 = 0.8872 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021