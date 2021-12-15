Left Menu

PRAMA shines at IFSEC India 2021

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:46 IST
PRAMA shines at IFSEC India 2021
GB Singh, Ashish Dhakan and Deepak Jolly with Prama representative at IFSEC India 2021. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): PRAMA India, India's largest and one of the first companies truly representing the motto of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', participated in the recently concluded IFSEC India, South Asia's largest security, civil protection, and fire safety show held in New Delhi. Over a three-day period, Prama India saw interest from more than 6000 enquiries, with keen interest to understand solutions and services offered by the company in the area of security and surveillance.

Encouraged by the Indian government's 'Make-in-India' initiative, PRAMA India has established India's first world - class manufacturing facility to help transform India into a global manufacturing and export hub for video security products. The company has a commitment to empower India through indigenous manufacturing of video security products. Its R&D Centre has been developed keeping in mind the ever-changing technology and advancements to innovate and update the hardware and software solutions.

Seen in the picture are member of Electronic Security Standards Committee of the Bureau of Indian Standards, Government of India, GB Singh along with Ashish Dhakan, and Communications veteran and Founder of Consocia Advisory, Deepak Jolly. IFSEC India 2021 concluded earlier this week in New Delhi.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

