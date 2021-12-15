Stellar Value Chain inaugurates its largest warehousing facility at Banur, Punjab

Tech-driven consumer supply chain firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions on Wednesday formally inaugurated its largest warehousing facility here, and said it will continue to invest in the state and collaborate with key industry as well as local stakeholders to expand its presence.

The new warehouse unit is a part of the company's plan to develop 50 million sq ft of Stellar Value Chain Demand Centres along with Stellar Value Chain Transport Network Centres in 21 cities.

The maiden facility in Punjab caters to both domestic and multinational companies from diverse sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceutical, fashion, retail and e-commerce, consumer durables, food, engineering, automotive and various industrial sectors.

Punjab's Industries Department director and Managing Director of Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, Sibin C inaugurated the new facility.

With a warehousing facility in Punjab, Stellar Value Chain is geared to further drive the transformation-led growth in the tech-driven, modern and futuristic warehousing space in the state, its Chairman and Managing Director Anshuman Singh said at the launch.

Spread across 6-lakh sq ft space and strategically located on Banur-Tepla Road, the new Grade-A modern warehousing infrastructure offers built-to-suit options, while complying with global standards in quality of services and safety parameters, the company said.

Besides, it has robust catchment areas in and around the state which include Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt, which is the prime pharmaceutical hub, Ludhiana, a key industrial hub and a prominent FMCG hub, among others, according to the company.

The warehousing market in Punjab with its inherent advantages of strategic locations and connectivity is in a phase of steady and accelerated growth because of the growing demand from sectors like e-commerce, FMCG, retail and manufacturing, Singh said.

He further said, ''we'll continue to invest in Punjab and collaborate with the key industry and local stakeholders to expand our presence and build capabilities to efficiently serve our customers.'' The facility is equipped with features such as extra height of up to 50 feet, higher floor, load bearing capacity, automated material handling equipment, automated dock levelers, seismic design and huge parking facilities for trucks as well as cars, among others, the company said.

Moreover, it has rolled out 9x9x9 advanced service offerings to further strengthen its warehousing and network solutions for all customers, it stated.

The Banur warehousing facility adheres to the company's goal of inclusive development, involving the local landowners/developers keen to invest in building warehouses, the company said, adding, it will also boost the local economy by generating employment for people living in close proximity to the warehouse.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions currently operates more than 12 million sq ft of grade-A distribution and fulfilment centres, and transportation facilities across 30 cities, servicing 15,000 PIN codes with 350 branches.

