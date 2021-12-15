INR Deposits and Withdrawals Now Live on Coinsbit India

Telangana, Hyderabad, India – Business Wire India Highlights • Coinsbit India launches its highly anticipated INR deposits and withdrawals • Now Buy Bitcoin in India with the most trusted security • 24/7 multilingual support and introduction of IVR.

Following its April debut, Coinsbit India has received massive response from the community, onboarding 1+ million KYC verified users, to become India’s fastest growing exchange. They also organized India’s largest Airdrop yet with CIN, giving out users upto $200 worth of CIN tokens. Besides this Coinsbit India also introduced our 5-level referral scheme and staking options in addition to the airdrop. They have also partnered with ‘crypto university’ dubbed The Crypto Academy, to double down on their efforts to promote authentic information about cryptocurrencies and the underlying blockchain technology in India.

Now, Coinsbit India is delivering their platform's most requested feature, INR deposits. The exchange is thrilled to announce the launch of INR deposits on its platform starting 14th December, 2021. The Coinsbit India community will now be able to deposit and withdraw INR, as well as trade a variety of cryptocurrencies on the INR pairing.

Sharing the Excitement, CEO of Coinsbit India, Ravneet Kaur said, “We at Coinsbit India, along with our ever growing community, have been looking forward to this day ever since we set foot in India. Now that INR deposits are finally live, we expect a surge in both new users and the overall trading volume. With this move, we eliminate another entry barrier to the thriving cryptocurrency community both worldwide and in India.” Coinsbit India also offers flexible payment options, thanks to multiple banking partners, making depositing INR funds easy for every user. In addition, Coinsbit India also offers multilingual IVR support and is India’s first cryptocurrency exchange to do so. With multilingual support Coinsbit India eliminates the language barrier and anyone, from any corner of India can access the emerging cryptocurrency market at the blink of an eye.

“Our mission at Coinsbit India is to promote financial inclusion, and our multilingual IVR support is our very first step towards achieving that goal. India is known for its diverse communities. Right now, language is the biggest entry barrier to the crypto world in India and we are confident that with our IVR support we can bridge this gap that still exists to this date.” said CFO of Coinsbit India, Ketan Surana About Coinsbit India Coinsbit India is a joint venture between Cryptic Coinsbit India and Prof-it Limited, intending to bring the best cryptocurrency exchange platform to India. With its headquarters in Estonia, the popular cryptocurrency exchange platform has a reported user base of 5 million users and a monthly transaction volume of around $50 billion-plus USD. Coinsbit.io was named the best 2018 crypto exchange at Asian Blockchain Life, 2019. Their strengths include well-timed order execution, local market insight, and multi-tier crypto asset security management bringing a full suite of services.

Important Reminder: We advise all users to enable two-factor authentication for your Coinsbit India account for maximum security.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrencies are volatile and investments in it are risky. We advise you to do thorough research before investing.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Coinsbit India Launches INR Trading ''Coinsbit - Safest and largest crypto exchange in India | Buy Bitcoin | Coinsbit India'' PWR PWR

