Microfinance loan portfolio grows 5.16 pc to Rs 2.43 lk cr as on September-end: Report

The gross loan portfolio (GLP) of the microfinance industry grew by 5.16 percent to Rs 2.43 lakh crore as of September 30, 2021, from Rs 2.31 lakh crore in the year-ago period, according to a report by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) on Wednesday.

MFIN is an industry association comprising of 58 NBFC-MFIs and 39 associates including banks, small finance banks (SFBs), and NBFCs.

The industry served 5.65 crores, unique borrowers, through 10.52 crore loan accounts as of September end.

As of September 30, 2021, 13 banks held the largest share of the portfolio in micro-credit with a total loan outstanding of Rs 1.01 lakh crore, which is 41.52 percent of the total microcredit universe.

NBFC-MFIs (non-banking financial company-microfinance institution) is the second largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 82,749 crore, accounting for 33.95 percent of the total industry portfolio, the report said.

Small finance banks (SFBs) had a total loan amount outstanding of Rs 40,534 crore with a total share of 16.63 percent.

NBFCs accounted for another 6.85 percent and other MFIs account for 1.05 percent of the universe, the report said.

The microfinance active loan accounts rose by 0.22 percent during the past 12 months to 10.52 crore as of September 30, 2021. In terms of regional distribution of GLP, east and northeast and south accounted for 65 percent of the total portfolio, it said.

The report said the gross loan portfolio of NBFC-MFIs increased by 15.45 percent to Rs 81,408 crore as of September 30, 2021, as compared to Rs 70,512 crore as of September 30, 2020. The GLP includes an owned portfolio of Rs 71,010 crore and managed portfolio of Rs 10,398 crore.

As of September 30, 2021, NBFC-MFIs, on an aggregated basis, had a network of 15,789 branches with 1,31,009 employees.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021-22, NBFC-MFIs disbursed a loan amount of Rs 19,672 crore through 54.26 lakh accounts, as compared to Rs 8,155 crore disbursed in Q2 of FY 2020-21 through 25.99 lakh accounts, the report said.

The average loan amount disbursed per account during Q2 FY 2021-22 was Rs 36,251 which is an increase of around 15.54 percent in comparison to the same quarter of last financial year.

NBFC-MFIs received a total of Rs 14,389 crore in debt funding during Q2 FY 2021-22, which is a 46.86 percent increase from the year-ago quarter.

Total equity of the NBFC-MFIs grew by 12.16 percent year-on-year to Rs 19,139 crore as of September 30, 2021, the report said.

