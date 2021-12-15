Left Menu

SpiceJet settles disputes with Canadian plane maker De Havilland

SpiceJet said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland to settle all disputes related to the Q400 turboprop aircraft purchase agreement.All related proceedings before the UK court and execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms, a statement from the airline read.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:27 IST
SpiceJet settles disputes with Canadian plane maker De Havilland
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland to settle all disputes related to the Q400 turboprop aircraft purchase agreement.

''All related proceedings before the UK court and execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms,'' a statement from the airline read. In 2017, SpiceJet had signed an agreement with De Havilland for the purchase of 25 Q400 aircraft.

Three years later, De Havilland had filed a case against SpiceJet in a United Kingdom (UK) court stating the budget airline paid and took delivery of five of the 25 aircraft but halted the pre-delivery payment for the remainder of them.

The UK court had in 2021 said De Havilland was entitled to recover USD 42.9 million from SpiceJet and terminate the aircraft purchase agreement. The Canadian aircraft maker had then filed a case in Delhi High court to recover the USD 42.9 million awards. In a statement, SpiceJet said on Wednesday, ''The company is pleased to announce that on December 13, 2021, it has entered into a settlement agreement with the aircraft manufacturer of DHC-8-400 aircraft (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited) wherein the parties have agreed to settle all their disputes under and related to the aircraft purchase agreement and component solution agreement, subject to compliance with the terms of the settlement.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021