Left Menu

Germany's new government will make country fit for future, Scholz says

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:31 IST
Germany's new government will make country fit for future, Scholz says
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would use the coming four years to make Europe's largest economy structurally fit for the future, fostering investment in innovation and infrastructure.

In his first major address to parliament since taking office last week, Scholz said his government would create the framework for most of the investment in Germany's future to be private. It would for example expand the state bank's role in supporting start-ups.

"We will launch a decade of investment in the future," said Scholz, whose government is an unprecedented tripartite coalition at federal level between his Social Democrats, the ecological Greens and liberal Free Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021