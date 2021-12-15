Left Menu

FairCapacity platform to improve buyer-supplier relationship: AEPC

15-12-2021
Blockchain-enabled FairCapacity platform, launched by Social Accountability International (SAI) in India recently, will help strengthen buyer-supplier relationship and improve consumer confidence in Indian apparels, export promotion body AEPC said on Wednesday.

The launch of the ''platform will further showcase our commitment towards delivering international quality apparels while safeguarding the health and safety of our workers,'' Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said.

The platform seeks to improve working conditions in the supply chain, gives buyers greater visibility into their supply chains and rewards responsible suppliers with access to buyers, he said, adding it would help suppliers in capacity measurement and planning.

The platform includes a production capacity calculator and a mechanism for improving capacity measurement and forecasting practices. Apparel manufacturers face various business pressures. At times, they take on more last-minute orders and find themselves at increased risk of excessive overtime and unauthorized subcontracting.

''FairCapacity platform is expected to address these problems. It will add transparency, forge better buyer-supplier relationships, increase consumer confidence, generate more responsible business and benefit the bottom line,” the chairman added.

Buyers and suppliers can now register on the platform, the AEPC said, adding garment makers in India can access the platform at no cost and gain prioritised access to digital tools and free training.

