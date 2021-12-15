Cabinet approves Rs 76,000-cr PLI scheme for semiconductor manufacturing
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor and display board production in the country, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.
The scheme envisages investment of Rs 76,000 crore in semiconductor production over the next 5-6 years, he said.
Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision will help design, fabrication, packing, and testing of the microchips and develop a complete ecosystem.
