CMIE unemployment data shows huge fluctuations, govt numbers record usual trend: Minister

The CMIE unemployment rate monthly time series for Jammu and Kashmir from 2016 to October 2021 shows huge fluctuations, but government data records usual status of unemployment there between 5.1 per cent and 6.7 per cent, Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In a reply to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) is a business information company which compiles information with regard to unemployment data on its own devised parameters and procedures.

''The Unemployment rate monthly time series projected by the CMIE, in respect of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir from the year January 2016 to October 2021 shows huge fluctuations.

''However, from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation during July 2017- June 20, the estimates of Unemployment rate in usual status in Jammu and Kashmir fluctuates between 5.1 per cent and 6.7 per cent,'' he said.

The Minister said the number of vacant posts in the government has gone down considerably and is well below 80,000 as many steps have been taken to address the issue of unemployment and filling vacancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rai said the UT government has informed that economic parameters do not indicate sluggishness of economy leading to loss of jobs.

''During the financial year 2020-21, the indicators like State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), Motor and Spirit Tax (MST), Stamp Collection have witnessed growth of 14.50 per cent, 64.63 per cent and 104.10 per cent respectively, as compared to the last year,'' he said.

Rai said the net increase in Goods and Services Tax collection has been 25.43 per cent in the current year and the excise collection has been Rs. 770 crore, which is higher as compared to previous year for the corresponding period.

