Crude oil futures drop on low demand

Crude oil futures on Wednesday fell 0.06 per cent to Rs 5,345 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery eased by Rs 3, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 5,345 per barrel with a business volume of 2,960 lots.

In international market, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.78 per cent lower at USD 70.18 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.58 per cent down at USD 73.27 per barrel in New York.

